Umno VP: Journalists in the field should get Covid-19 jabs in phase 2 of national immunisation programme

Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said journalists should be considered frontliners too, as they interact with people daily while on the job. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

IPOH, March 24 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid today urged the Health Ministry to vaccinate journalists during the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

He said that journalists should be considered frontliners too, as they interact with people daily while on the job.

“I am appealing to the Health Ministry that they too be included in the list to receive the vaccine in the early stages of the second phase of vaccinations.

“Television, newspaper or online portal reporters, especially those in the field, must be vaccinated quickly as they meet the public and VIPs as well,” he told a press conference after officiating Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s “Ceria ke Sekolah” programme at Weil Hotel here.

During the first phase of the national immunisation programme, frontliners, namely health workers, police, MPs and other high-risk groups, were among the first to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Journalists were not included in the list despite the nature of their job.

The second phase of the programme is slated to run from April to August this year and involve a total of 9.4 million people, including senior citizens aged 65 and above, high-risk groups as well as the disabled.