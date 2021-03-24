KL mechanic pleads not guilty to insulting Islam on Facebook

J. Ramanaidoo, 60, as the person being summoned (OKS), made the plea after the charges were read out to him by the court interpreter before Judge M. M. Edwin Paramjothy. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — A mechanic pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here, today, to three counts of insulting Islam on Facebook, two years ago.

J. Ramanaidoo, 60, as the person being summoned (OKS), made the plea after the charges were read out to him by the court interpreter before Judge M. M. Edwin Paramjothy.

On the first to third counts, the OKS was charged with uploading three fake posts on a Facebook account in the name of “Ramanaidu Ramanaidoo Joganidoo” with the intent to offend others, between 6.24am and 7.25pm, between January 5 and 31, 2019.

The three posts were read at about 5pm in Kampung Sg Merali, Batu 4, Gombak here, on February 27, 2019.

All charges were framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable under Section 233(3) of the same act, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or up to a year’s jail, or both, if convicted, and a fine of RM1,000 for every day that the offence is repeated after conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Noor Dayana Mohamad offered bail at RM15,000 with one surety for all charges but the OKS who was unrepresented pleaded for a minimum bail.

The court allowed bail at RM7,000 with one surety for all charges and set April 23 for remention. — Bernama