Five survive helicopter crash at Subang airport, two hurt

Two men were injured while three others escaped unharmed in the crash. — Picture courtesy of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — An Airbus H125 helicopter with five people on board crashed at an open area this morning in Subang’s Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport.

In the 9.30am incident, two men were injured while three others escaped unharmed.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said one victim suffered a broken leg and a head injury.

“Another victim suffered minor injuries on his leg while three others did not sustain any injuries.

“No fire was reported during the crash,” he said in a statement.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal confirmed the incident separately and said the injured men have been rushed to the hospital.

“Air crash investigations officers from the Ministry of Transport are currently probing what caused the crash,” he said.

This is the fourth helicopter crash in less than six months in the Klang Valley.