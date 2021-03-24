Ex-Sarawak DAP Youth chief charged with adding Chinese characters to road signs

Ting pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Zubaidah Sarkawi who fixed March 31 for pre-trial case management. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, March 24 — A former Sarawak DAP Youth chairperson has been charged with writing Chinese characters on several road signs without permission from the local authority, Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

Daphne Ting Ying Ying, 37, however pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Zubaidah Sarkawi who fixed March 31 for pre-trial case management.

She allegedly committed the offence in the morning of Aug 20 last year at Wayang Street, Jalan Main Bazaar and Jalan Green Hill here.

The offence under By-law 22 (1) (a) of the Local Authority (Cleanliness) By-Laws 1999 and to be read with By-law 22 (2), carries a fine of up to RM1,500 for the first offence and RM3,000 for subsequent ones, in default nine months’ imprisonment for each subsequent offence.

Counsel Michael Kong represented Ting. — Borneo Post