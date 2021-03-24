Covid-19: 1,268 cases recorded in Malaysia in last 24 hours, Selangor still state with most cases

Members of the public wait to be tested for Covid-19 screening at KPJ Klang January 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Malaysia recorded 1,268 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative cases to 336,808 since the pandemic hit the country last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Health today.

Selangor still tops the list of states with the most cases with 490, followed by Sarawak (141), and Johor (135).

Terengganu, Labuan and Putrajaya were the only states to record cases in the single digits, while Perlis maintained its clean slate of zero new infections.

