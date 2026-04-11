KOTA BHARU, April 11 — The Department of Environment (DOE) had booked 30 vehicles for various environmental offences in an operation, Ops Gerak, held in conjunction with Enforcement Day 2026 in Kelantan.

The Kelantan DOE inspected 301 vehicles of various types during the integrated motor vehicle operation conducted from April 6 to 8, in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police, the National Anti-Drugs Agency and the Road Transport Department.

In a statement today, the DOE said the operation focused on enforcement under various Environmental Quality Regulations, including emission control for petrol engines (1996), diesel engines (1996), motorcycles (2003), refrigerant management (2020) and motor vehicle noise (1987).

“For diesel vehicles, 188 were detained for visual screening and 72 were tested using smoke meters. A total of 17 vehicles were issued inspection notices for re-examination at PUSPAKOM under Section 48A of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Act 127), while 13 were recommended for compound offers,” the statement said.

“For petrol-powered vehicles, 12 were detained for emission testing using gas analysers, while inspections on motorcycles involving 10 units resulted in two inspection notices for re-testing and two recommendations for compound offers,” it added. — Bernama