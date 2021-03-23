Perak MB: State govt to offer houses to those not eligible for bank loans

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said that the individuals in the identified group can apply for housing loaning without interest via Perak Foundation. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 23 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad today announced that the state is offering houses to those with minimum fixed income, but at the same time not eligible to get a housing loan.

He said three entities including Perak Foundation, Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd (SPNB) and Perak Malay Contractors Association Malaysia (PKMM) will carry out the housing project under the Rumah Perakku Prihatin scheme.

“It’s a good collaboration between these three entities. The state will give RM10 million to Perak Foundation and they will find the eligible applicants. The applicants should be between the B40 group and those with a fixed income group.

“This group is not entitled to free home aid as they got fix minimum income and at the same time they’re not eligible for a bank housing loan,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Meru Casuarina hotel here.

Saarani said that the individuals in the identified group can apply for housing loaning without interest via Perak Foundation.

“I thank SPNB for the collaboration with us. Usually whoever wants to apply for a housing project under SPNB needs to have a financier for example banks. So now the Perak Foundation will be the financier for the applicants.

“We have agreed to build a 1,000 square feet house with three rooms and two bathrooms. There are four models of houses to choose from.

“The applicant needs to borrow RM50,000 from Perak Foundation and they will be given a RM25,000 subsidy from SPNB,” he explained.

Saarani said more than 200 units of houses can be built under the “Rumah Perakku Prihatin” scheme with the RM10 million given to the Perak Foundation.

Saarani also said they have appointed PKMM to find the contractor to build the house.

“In order to avoid problems of contractors running away halfway through the project, we have appointed PKMM to suggest to us well-performing contractors and monitor them.

“They have to identify the contractors. For example, if the project is at Kampar then the contractor has to be from the same district,” he added.

Earlier Saarani witnessed the memorandum of understanding signing between the Perak Foundation, SPNB and PKMM at the Meru Casuarina Hotel here.