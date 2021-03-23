Internal probe won’t suffice, rotten cops must face full brunt of law, MP tells IGP

Lawyer Gobind Singh Deo speaks to reporters outside the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur June 23, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador should reconsider his intention to deal with the supposed ‘cartel’ within the police force internally, Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo said today.

Gobind said Abdul Hamid should have had a report lodged so a probe can be launched into the said complaint, as this was a serious matter which impacted the integrity of the police force.

“Whilst I commend the IGP for speaking up on the matter and his push to clean up the police force, his actions must measure up to his words and address the serious nature of allegations made.

“To my mind, internal investigations alone will not be sufficient to deal with this problem.

“Police officers, no matter how high their rank, are not above the law,” he said in a statement here.

Last week, Abdul Hamid revealed a so-called conspiracy within the force to remove him from his post through the existence of a “cartel” comprising younger officers seeking to bring him down and control the force for its purposes.

Explaining the cartel activities within the police force, the top cop said that he wants to stem the culture of corruption among cops.

Yesterday, he was reported saying that this culture has spread to the top echelon of the force.

He also said that the matter will be addressed internally, without having to lodge a report with the Police Force Commission.

Gobind said Abdul Hamid’s allegations warrant open and transparent investigations with those concerned having to feel the full brunt of the law if an offence is proven to have been committed.

“Police officers are expected to uphold the law and inspire public confidence in doing so.

“Allegations like these destroy that very foundation on which such confidence and trust is built,” he added.

Following the disclosure of the alleged “cartel”, Abdul Hamid said that he had also given his assurance to Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin that he would bring up the matter during discussions with the minister soon, and was confident that he could handle the bunch of rotten apples.

Hamzah had earlier asked Abdul Hamid to submit a report to the Police Force Commission over the matter.