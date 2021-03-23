IGP: Crackdown on modified exhaust pipes to ensure safety, not burden motorcyclists

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at the Bukit Aman headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 23, 2021. ― Photo by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Police checks on motorcycles equipped with modified exhaust pipes are to ensure they do not cause a nuisance to the public, said Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today.

The Inspector-General of Police denied claims that checks against these motorcyclists were being done out of spite and to burden the people, explaining that action was being taken after numerous complaints from members of the public.

“I have to make it clear that the PDRM (Royal Malaysian Police) is not out to collect money from these checks, but we are doing it for the safety of all road users and motor vehicle owners.

“There are those who said PDRM are being insensitive by conducting these checks and issuing summons to the people during a time when everyone is strapped for cash.

“What I have to say is money can always be found or earned, but once you are dead or seriously injured, then what are you going to do?” he exclaimed.

