Court orders police, AGC to provide update on efforts to find Indira Gandhi’s daughter by June

M. Indira Gandhi is seen at the High Court in Ipoh March 22, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The High Court has ordered the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) and the police to provide updates on their efforts to locate Hindu mother M. Indira Gandhi’s ex-husband and their daughter.

English daily The Star reported Judicial Commissioner Bhupindar Singh Gurcharan Singh saying the report must be made available by June 20 this year, with documents detailing the search for Mohd Riduan Abdullah and 12-year-old daughter P. Prasana Diksa submitted to the court by April 23.

This comes as Indira’s lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan said outside the Ipoh court yesterday that the police’s January 5 affidavit on the matter was not substantiated, and needs detailed explanations, statements and efforts.

“Whenever someone files an affidavit, they must show documents that they had referred to,” he was reported saying.

“The police had filed the affidavit, referring to so many documents, but these were not exhibited. All these bare abutments by the police are not substantiated.”

Indira’s ex-husband, Muhammad Riduan, formerly known as K. Pathmanathan, embraced Islam in 2009 and converted all three of his children he had with Indira on April 2 that year without their mother’s knowledge. They had been raised as Hindus.

After a protracted court battle that spanned years, the Federal Court ruled in January 2018 that the unilateral conversions of Indira’s children were unlawful.

Indira then filed a lawsuit last year claiming RM100 million from the inspector-general of police over his agency’s continued failure to execute a court order to reunite her with Prasana.