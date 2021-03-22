Ministry ready with tourism bubble SOP should international borders reopen

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri delivers a speech during the ITB Berlin Now 2021 (Malaysia Chapter) launch in Kuala Lumpur, March 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, March 22 — The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) is prepared with the necessary standard operating procedure (SOP) should international borders be reopened for tourism activities.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the most important thing regarding the SOP is complying with the Covid-19 screening test before entering the country.

“Besides that, other related SOPs include using registered tourism agents and travelling in small groups.

“The activities we’re targetting to reopen to foreign tourists include golf and outdoor activities such as snorkeling and diving,” she told reporters after officiating the 2020-2030 National Tourism Policy Roadshow session, that was also attended by Melaka Tourism, Heritage and Culture committee chairman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis here today.

Nancy said six Asian countries which have been identified and targetted for the tourism bubble were Singapore, Korea, Japan, Vietnam, China and Brunei.

However she said, the reopening of international borders was still subject to the decision from the federal government, as they would have to assess the current Covid-19 development. — Bernama