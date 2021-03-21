Ramkarpal, Chong Eng booted out in Penang DAP polls

Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow retained his seat which he has held since 1999. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 21 — Bukit Gelugor Member of Parliament (MP) Ramkarpal Singh and Pakatan Harapan Wanita chief Chong Eng missed the cut in the state DAP election today.

Ramkarpal only managed to secure 575 votes while Chong, who is also the Padang Lalang state assemblyman, polled 417 votes.

A total of 1,608 votes were cast for 44 candidates and only the top 15 will be chosen as the committee members while five members will be co-opted after the formation of the new committee.

Besides Ramkarpal, Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto and four state assemblymen, namely Gooi Zi Sen (Pengkalan Kota), Heng Lee Lee (Berapit), Lim Siew Khim (Sungai Pinang) and M. Satees (Bagan Dalam) also failed to make the cut.

However, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow retained his seat as the Penang DAP chairman which he had held since 1999, with the highest number of votes at 1,211.

“I hope those who have been elected will work hard and assist the party in dealing with three crises namely, health, economy and politics to win the people’s votes,” he said.

Siblings Phee Boon Poh and Boon Chee as well as DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng’s sister, Lim Hui Ying remained in the party’s state committee.

New Penang DAP committee line-up:

Chairman: Chow Kon Yeow

Deputy chairman: P. Ramasamy

Vice-chairmen: Zairil Khir Johari, Jagdeep Singh Deo

Secretary: Lim Hui Ying

Assistant secretary: Lim Siew Khim (co-opt)

Treasurer: Wong Hon Wai

Assistant treasurer: Soon Lip Chee

Organising secretary: H’ng Mooi Lye

Assistant organising secretaries: Lay Hock Peng, Yeoh Soon Hin

Publicity secretary: Sim Chee Keong

Assistant publicity secretary: Syerleena Abdul Rashid (co-opt)

Political education director: Teh Lai Heng

Committee members: Phee Boon Poh, Phee Boon Chee, RSN Rayer, Ramkarpal Singh (co-opt), Heng Lee Lee (co-opt) and Chong Eng (co-opt) — Bernama