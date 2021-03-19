Environmental group protests at Tugu Negara seeking uninterrupted democracy for climate justice (VIDEO)

The peaceful demonstration was attended by around 15 people who held placards, chanted, and held hands in unison in front of the monument in silent protest. ― Picture via Twitter/ Klima Action Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — A demonstration demanding unhindered democracy and more awareness towards the global climate crisis was held at the Tugu Negara earlier this morning by local anti-climate change activists Klima Action Malaysia (Kamy).

The peaceful demonstration was attended by around 15 people who held placards, chanted, and held hands in unison in front of the monument in silent protest.

GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE MALAYSIA - #Bangkit4Iklim



There is no #ClimateJustice without #FreedomOfSpeech.



Today, we stand in Tugu Negara, a symbolic place in remembrance of the fallen soldiers who fought for Malaysia's struggle for freedom.#KrisisIklim pic.twitter.com/OSui1jvEye — KAMY - Klima Action Malaysia (@KlimaAction) March 19, 2021

Snippets of the demonstration were tweeted through Kamy’s official account, which included photos and videos of what went down earlier today.

“If we do not take serious actions within the next 10-years, the beginning of 2030 will be a time of darkness.

“An increase of 1.5°C in temperature will burn our future and those of our children. Malaysia will not be spared.

“[Our] existence or death? Which do we want?” read one of their tweets.

Jika kita tidak bertindak serius dalam masa 10 tahun ini, permulaan 2030 akan menjadi sebuah masa depan yg GELAP.



Naiknya suhu lebih dari 1.5°C akan membakar masa depan kita & anak2 kita. Malaysia tidak akan terselamat.



Existensi atau mati?

Yang mana kita mahu ?#KrisisIklim pic.twitter.com/vj1TrDSXyH — KAMY - Klima Action Malaysia (@KlimaAction) March 19, 2021

Another post also suggested the decision to have their demonstration at the National Monument was a symbolic one done in remembrance of the battles fought and won by our fallen soldiers all in the name of independence.

A video of the group conducting a “die-in” demonstration, where one lies down in protest as if dead, in front of the monument was also shared, where one of them led the group in a pro-democracy chant.

“The die-in is significant to show that if we fail to safeguard our hard earned independence and democracy, we will not survive the climate crisis,” read the accompanying caption.

The die-in is significant to show that if we fail to safeguard our hard earn independence and democracy, we will not survive the climate crisis.#KrisisIklim#DaruratIklim#MYClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/tza98PUqqY — KAMY - Klima Action Malaysia (@KlimaAction) March 19, 2021

This is the second such demonstration involving the National Monument in a week after civil society organisations staged a protest march that began at the Tugu Negara and ended at the Parliament on Sunday.

The group was there demanding the right to freedom of expression in the wake of the anti-fake news emergency ordinance that came into effect last week.

They were members of the Freedom of Expression Cluster, a coalition of non-governmental organisations with an interest in defending free speech which included Article19 and Centre for Independent Journalism.