While Anwar holds door open, Johor Pakatan chief nixes talk of working with Umno down south

Aminolhuda dismissed the idea that Johor PH is keen to engage Umno. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 18 — Johor Opposition leader Aminolhuda Hassan said today there are no ongoing discussions between any Pakatan Harapan (PH) party representative and rivals Umno in the southern state despite claims of an informal meeting last weekend.

He also dismissed the idea that Johor PH is keen to engage Umno for the time being, even after the coalition’s national leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim went out on a limb on the possibility of a PH-Umno political cooperation at the 15th general election.

“At present, there are no specific discussions in that direction with Umno in the state.

“What is certain is that PH in Johor will continue to strive to champion issues related to the people,” he told Malay Mail when contacted late last night.

Aminolhuda, who is also the Johor Parti Amanah Negara chief, stressed that Johor PH’s main duty is to ramp up its efforts to assist the people.

“We want to help develop the people in this state no matter which side we are on, whether in the Opposition or the government," said the Parit Yaani assemblyman.

Last Tuesday, Anwar held a press conference in Kuala Lumpur where he addressed questions about the Opposition coalition working with its nemesis Umno in removing the ruling Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional coalition even as the Por Dickson MP insists PH and its allies have an “adequate” majority of MPs to form government.

Umno is still nominally a part of the ruling PN government, but has informed Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is also Bersatu president that their informal partnership will end once the 15th general election is called.