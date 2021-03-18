Malaysian Association of Hotels Penang say hoteliers eye proper recovery in 2022

The hotel industry in Penang is expected to have a proper recovery in their business in 2022. — Picture by Steven Ooi KE

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOWN, March 18 — The hotel industry in Penang is expected to have a proper recovery in their business in 2022, the Malaysian Association of Hotels Penang branch chairman Raj Kumar said today.

He said hotels were now slowly getting back on their feet following the nationwide enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) due to the Covid-19 pandemic exactly a year ago.

“Throughout the year, resort hotels took the heaviest blow from the pandemic as their main demographics were aiming towards the international market.

“On the other hand, business hotels have seen a small recovery of late,” he said in a press conference after the MAH annual general meeting here.

He also said nine hotels in Penang have announced their closure but one has said it would be reopening under a new management.

“I was informed that some of the remaining eight closed hotels are also considering to reopen under new managements, but only when the time is right,” he said.

He predicted that there would be a 50 per cent growth in events to be held in Penang hotels by next month if interstate travel is allowed.

He said there have been a number of inquiries received regarding bookings for hotel spaces for organising events.

“However, these events bookings have yet to be confirmed as Penang is still in conditional movement control order, where interstate travel is still not allowed,” he added. — Bernama