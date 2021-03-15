IGP: Major reshuffle in PDRM chance for new senior officers to impress

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman March 11, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 15 — A major reshuffle of senior police officers recently is aimed at giving opportunities to new senior officers to take up such posts, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

“The transfer of senior officers is not because of certain cases and so on as some have to be replaced by new people while some senior police officers may have served for a long time or have not been promoted need to be changed, “ he said in an interview with Bernama here today.

He said this was because some senior police officers have long resided, served and held the post in a certain place.

Earlier, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) issued a statement that 71 senior officers were involved in the exercise effective April 12.

Among those involved were Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin who has been transferred to the Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department as deputy department director, while Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal would be appointed as Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief with the rank of acting SAC.

On the investigation into a Macau scam, Abdul Hamid said police have received all statements recorded by the MACC.

“I will leave the case investigation to the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) to carry out its probe which will take between a month to two.

“When JIPS handed me the investigation report, I found 31 police officers and personnel were involved in the case so it has to be studied as it is very serious,” he said.

Abdul Hamid said the power to decide on the punishment on police officers and men over disciplinary problems would be decided by the Police Force Commission (SPP).

SPP comprises eight individuals among them are Home Minister, Home Ministry secretary-general, Inspector-General of Police, Public Service Commission representative, representative of the judiciary and representative of retired police officers.

“Let the SPP look into the case on whether to terminate, demote, fine or pardon the officers or personnel involving disciplinary problems,” he said.

Last December, the media reported that 29 police personnel including a senior police officer with the rank of DCP were being investigated over Macau scams and online gambling involving Zaidi Kanapiah or also known as Addy Kanna.

All individuals would be thoroughly investigated especially on owning extraordinary wealth compared to their post and salary. — Bernama