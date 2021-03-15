Black water in Tanjung Tuan not due to oil spill, says Tuan Ibrahim

Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said investigations so far showed that the water was not polluted and not harmful to marine life. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PASIR MAS, March 15 — The Environment and Water Ministry is still trying to determine what caused the water of the Tanjung Tuan mangrove forests in Melaka to turn black although preliminary investigations show that the situation was not due to oil spills.

Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said investigations so far showed that the water was not polluted and not harmful to marine life.

“First of all, the water has neither odour nor traces of oil; just that it is black and fish did not die,” he said.

He said the authorities have been monitoring the situation since yesterday but have yet to establish the direct cause of the problem.

“The real cause of the water turning black is being investigated, but it does not pose any danger to residents and marine life,” he told reporters after visiting the site of a collapsed river bank at Dataran Air Muleh, Kampung Pohon Celagi here today. — Bernama