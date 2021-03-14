Scuffle at Perak DAP election over committee’s alleged unfair registration of delegates

Kampar DAP MP Thomas Su arrives for the Perak DAP party election at Ipoh Convention Centre, March 14, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Mar 14 — Chaos broke out at the DAP party election today after factions from parliamentarians M. Kulasegaran and Thomas Su claimed that the registration of delegates was not conducted fairly.

Su, who was accompanied by his team, was seen demanding an explanation from the election committee over the delegates’ registration procedures before walking into the hall furiously.

Shouts calling Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming ‘a liar’ were also heard when the group entered the convention hall.

Su told reporters that the election committee did not act fairly in registering the delegates, who will be casting their votes later.

Chaos broke out at the DAP party election today at the Ipoh Convention Centre over alleged unfairness in the registration of delegates, March 14, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

The Kampar MP accused the election committee of only reaching out to delegates from the camp branches of Nga and advisor Ngeh Koo Ham.

“We have been told that the registration is from 9am to 10am. After 10am, the election team was still calling out delegates who had yet to register to vote.

“We don’t have any objection with that. But the election team is not sharing the list of delegates who were yet to register with us.

“We want the list so that we can call the delegates from our branches who are yet to register. But they are not giving the list to us. This is not fair. This is double standard. They will only call the delegates from their branches,” he told reporters.

MORE TO COME