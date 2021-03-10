Covid-19: Sarawak detects one new cluster, 199 new cases today, says SDMC

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, March 10 — The Sarawak Health Department said one new Covid-19 cluster, the Melor Cluster in Pusa district, was detected in the state today, taking the total number of active clusters here to 27.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), it was a community cluster detected in Lorong Melor, Kampung Beladin, with the index case being a 23-year-old local woman.

“The case was detected following the screening of symptomatic individuals on February 24 and the screening of close contacts found an additional 13 positive cases.

“The transmission is believed to be due to there being no physical distancing and the congregational prayer activities in the surau in the village,” said the statement.

To date, 335 individuals have been screened with 14 testing positive for Covid-19, including the index case, while 20 are still awaiting their test results.

Meanwhile, Sarawak today recorded 199 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the total number recorded to 11,710.

Sibu had the most number of cases, with 41, followed by Kapit and Kuching (33 each); Miri (22); Song (19); Bintulu and Tatau (eight each); Serian, Bau and Betong (six each); Samarahan (four); Bukit Mabong (three); Mukah and Pusa (two each); and Dalat, Saratok, Sarikei, Sri Aman, Subis and Selangau (one each). — Bernama