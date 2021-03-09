Penang still home to 11 Covid-19 red zones, says CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press at a press conference here in Komtar, George Town March 8, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 9 — There are still 11 Covid-19 red zones with 17 active clusters in Penang, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said daily cases reported in the state are still inconsistent while the state’s transmission rate is still higher than the national rate.

“In Penang, factory workers make up 51 per cent of the cases, followed by other occupations or unemployed at 37 per cent, construction workers at 8 per cent, and prisoners at 4 per cent,” he said.

He said Penang is ready to roll out its machinery to implement phase two of the National Covid-19 immunisation plan involving high-risk groups, which is expected to start in April.

He said before this, the state had announced an allocation of RM2 million under Penang Aid Package 3.1 to purchase medical apparatus at vaccination centres.

“This is the state’s own initiative pending approval for allocation from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation,” he said in a statement today after attending the state Covid-19 special committee meeting today.

For phase two of the immunisation plan, Chow said the Penang Covid-19 immunisation taskforce (CITF) has already identified vaccination centres in all five districts in the state.

“CITF will take follow-up action to combine all data under the state, i-Sejahtera and MySejahtera to implement the immunisation programme,” he said.

He called on all Penangites to register for the vaccination now instead of waiting for phases two and three to be rolled out.

He said as of this morning, a total 186,673 people in Penang have registered for the jab and he hoped more will do so soon.