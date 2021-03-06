KL Immigration Dept detain 205 foreigners in Pudu apartment raid

Foreigners nabbed during a raid by the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department are seen seated on the ground, outside the Ixora Apartment in Pudu March 6, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department has nabbed 205 foreigners in an operation at an apartment in Pudu last night.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department director, Hamidi Adam said the raid was conducted at 11.30pm following complaints from local residents that many foreigners were living in crowded conditions in the apartment.

The operation was conducted by 92 officers and personnel of the department with the cooperation of seven Labour Department officers as well as 18 enforcement personnnel of Kuala Lumpur City Hall ( DBKL).

“A total of 425 foreigners living in the apartment were inspected and from the number, 203 men and two women were picked up for overstaying and not holding any employment documents.

“The arrests were made under Section 15(1)(c) and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/ 63 (Act 155),” he told reporters after the operation at Ixora Apartment here last night.

Hamidi said those held were aged between 20 and 49 comprising Bangladeshis, Indonesians, Myanmar nationals as well as Nepalese with most of them working at construction sites around the area.

Meanwhile, on the complaints of residents, Hamidi said investigation found most foreign workers lived in comfortable conditions with only two to three persons to a room and not as crowded as reported.

He said all detained foreigners were later brought to the Immigration Department in the Home Ministry (KDN) complex for further documentation. — Bernama