Ku Li tells Umno leadership to decide on Bersatu ties, no-confidence vote on Muhyiddin

Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah speaks during a press conference at Yayasan Al Bukhary, Kuala Lumpur December 14, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah demanded today for Umno to hold an emergency supreme council meeting to decide on cutting ties with Bersatu and push for a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a statement today, he reminded the party’s leaders that 147 Umno divisions have already made the call to cut ties with Bersatu.

“The Supreme Council must hold an emergency meeting to decide that all of its members must severe their cooperation with Bersatu, in line with the spirit and demands of the 147 Umno divisions, and must vote to reject the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister, and the leader of the Perikatan Nasional government, and call all MPs from all component parties within Barisan Nasional to also reject the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the federal government’s prime minister, before Parliament is called to reconvene this month of March,” he said.

