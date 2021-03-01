It’s really hot out there! MetMalaysia reports yellow-level heatwave in the country

MetMalaysia said ten areas in Peninsular Malaysia recorded a yellow-level heatwave with maximum temperatures of between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius as of 4.30pm yesterday. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Ten areas in Peninsular Malaysia recorded a yellow-level heatwave with maximum temperatures of between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius as of 4.30pm yesterday, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Its heatwave status data identified these places as the Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Batang Padang and Hilir Perak districts in Perak; Jeli, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang districts in Kelantan; Tampin district in Negeri Sembilan and Tangkak and Kluang districts in Johor.

The Level 1 or yellow level alert refers to daily temperatures continually hovering between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius for three days in a row. The Level 2 or orange level alert refers to daily temperatures reaching between 37 and 40 degrees Celsius and Level 3 or red level or emergency level refers to daily temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, also for three days in a row.

According to the MetMalaysia portal, the whole of Sabah and Sarawak recorded maximum daily temperatures below 35 degrees Celsius during that period.

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon had said that Malaysia is now experiencing the final phase of the North-East Monsoon period which is expected to last until the middle of this month, with low rainfall distribution in Peninsular Malaysia particularly in the northern states.

However, MetMalaysia does not foresee any extraordinary hot weather in the country this year. — Bernama