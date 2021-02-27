Tourism Ministry to ensure infrastructure prioritised at tourist hotspots, says minister

K Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the ministry would focus on increasing its promotions abroad. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

She said this was among the measures to highlight the tourism products in these areas, including in Sabah and Sarawak, that have not been explored by the public.

According to her, Motac would also focus on increasing its promotions abroad so that Malaysia would be the first destination on people’s minds once the Covid-19 pandemic was over.

“With Motac’s promotions, people who have never been to Sarawak and Sabah will have the opportunity to see what these states have to offer them,” she said in a statement released by the ministry’s corporate communications unit.

Nancy earlier held a visit to Pasar Borneo at the Seri Kembangan Business Centre, here.

Meanwhile, Pasar Borneo Seri Kembangan Association chairman Nelson Entap said he hopes Motac can support their efforts to introduce Sarawak to the people of the country.

“When an honourable guest like this (Nancy) comes by, we feel proud because this will further promote Pasar Borneo, as our objective is to tell all Malaysians that there is a Pasar Borneo in the Peninsula, in Seri Kembangan,” Entap was quoted in the statement.

Meanwhile, a lecturer at a private university in Kuala Lumpur said he sold Sarawak goods as a weekend hobby.

“What we sell here is food from Sarawak such as smoked meat, sago, and fruits from Sabah and Sarawak. We are very grateful because every week, the average sales per day is about RM1,300 to RM1,800. Since last month, more people have begun coming, “ he added. — Bernama