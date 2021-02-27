IGP says RM10,000 penalty for Covid-19 super spreaders, repeat SOP violators

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to media after visiting the construction site for the new Jeli District police headquarters in Jeli, Feb 27 2021. — Bernama pic

JELI, Feb 27 — The enforcement of RM10,000 compounds, effective March 11, will only be imposed on individuals who breach the Movement Control Order (MCO) repeatedly, as well as those who can trigger the spread of Covid-19, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He explained that the government’s decision to increase the compound from RM1,000 to RM10,000 was not for all offences related to violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“We admit that many people misunderstand (the move) and worry about the compound amount of up to RM10,000. It is not for all offences, including failing to wear face masks.

“It is for certain offences, namely, for those who are stubborn by committing the offences repeatedly as well as those who violate the SOP, including interstate travel, causing the spread of Covid-19,” he said when met by reporters after visiting the construction site of the new Jeli district police headquarters (IPD) here, today.

On Feb 25, it was reported that individuals who violated the rules or SOPs set for the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic will face a maximum fine of RM10,000, starting on March 11.

The matter is stipulated in the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 through a Federal Government gazette uploaded on the official portal of the Attorney-General’s Chambers. It also states that companies or corporations that violate the SOPs can be fined up to RM50,000.

Abdul Hamid said that the individual issued with a RM10,000 compound, however, could appeal for reduction to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“Probably, from a compound of RM10,000, they will only need to pay RM200 after the appeal, depending on the reasons given,” he said, adding that the police would only be involved in enforcing SOPs compliance by issuing a compound and do not accept compound payments.

Abdul Hamid said that the police would recommend to the MOH to impose the RM10,000 compound on entertainment premises that operate without a licence. — Bernama