PAS: Rift between Malay parties due to GE15 competition

Tuan Ibrahim predicts that GE15 will be held at the end of this year. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — PAS reportedly attributed the public squabble between Malay parties within Perikatan Nasional (PN) to the distribution of electoral seats ahead of the 15th general election.

In a report by Malay daily Sinar Harian, the Islamist party’s deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man however said that he is confident they can avoid a three-way clash if the distribution of election seats is handled properly.

“The polemic between the governing parties under the PN banner still takes place because the government was developed jointly. God willing, if issues become a polemic, we will manage it,” he reportedly said.

This comes as Umno and Bersatu have taken their spat public, with the former relaying its dissatisfaction against the latter that is leading the federal government.

He added that PAS’ hope is to ensure that all parties in the PN government will work together for one-to-one contests in the election, and that PAS is willing to negotiate towards that goal.

“The hope is that we face only one opponent during GE15, and that the Malay parties in PN do not get into a three-way fight.

“The only issue is the negotiation for election seats and if we manage that well, God willing, we will overcome it,” he was quoted saying.

PAS also said that the party is now aiming to be kingmaker in the next election between both PN and Muafakat Nasional, which is its alliance with Umno.

Tuan Ibrahim also forecasted that GE15 will be held at the end of this year once the Covid-19 pandemic starts to slow down.

“So all the parties must be ready for an election. On behalf of PAS, we have made plans to be ready for it,” he said.