Ex-IGP Musa Hassan fails to strike out DAP MP Hannah Yeoh’s defamation lawsuit

Former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Musa Hassan speaking at a news conference, September 14, 2015. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Musa Hassan failed today to dismiss DAP’s Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh’s defamation lawsuit against him over his remarks in a January 2020 forum, her lawyer confirmed today.

Lim Wei Jiet, one of Yeoh’s lawyers, said the High Court in Kuala Lumpur had today heard Musa’s application to strike out the lawsuit, but decided that the court case should proceed.

“High Court Judge Datuk Rozana Ali Yusoff dismissed the striking out application with costs of RM3,000 awarded in favour of YB Hannah Yeoh,” he told Malay Mail.

When asked for the reasons for the judge’s decision, Lim shared that the High Court judge had — after evaluating the arguments by both sides — found that Yeoh has a “reasonable cause of action” against Musa that has to be proved in full proceedings.

Lim added that the High Court has fixed April 2 for case management for the defamation lawsuit.

Lawyer Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan also represented Yeoh today, while Musa was represented by lawyers Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz and Muhammad Afiq Qiwamuddin.

