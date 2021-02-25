Minister: Police permission no longer needed for parents travelling inter-district, inter-state to send kids to school

Parents who travel across districts and states to send their children to school no longer need police permission. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Parents who travel across districts and states to send their children to school no longer need police permission to do so, said Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Instead, parents need only show a letter from the school that their children attend at police roadblocks and they will be able to proceed to their intended destination, said Ismail Sabri.

“Parents no longer need police permission to travel across districts or states to send their children to school. They just need to present a letter from the school at police roadblocks,’’ he said during his press briefing today.

Ismail Sabri said this is to help parents as they prepare for the start of the new school term, which is due March 1 for primary schools and April 1 for secondary schools.

