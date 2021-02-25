MCO offenders may face up to RM10,000 fine under new Emergency Ordinance to take effect in March

Soldiers and police officers conduct roadblock checks during movement control order 2.0 (MCO) in Subang Jaya, February 2, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, February 25 — Any individuals who are found to be in breach of movement control order (MCO) regulations may now find themselves fined up to RM10,000 soon, a check on the e-Federal Gazette showed today.

This is according to the new Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 published on the Federal Gazette website.

“In the case of a person who is an individual, a sum of money not exceeding RM10,000.

“This Ordinance comes into operation on March 11, 2021,” the gazette reads.

The Ordinance also said that companies who violated MCO regulations will be liable to a maximum fine up to RM50,000.

An amendment on general penalty under Section 24 was also included in the new Ordinance, whereby any person who breached the law for “which no penalty is expressly provided” could face a maximum fine up to RM100,000 or imprisonment up to seven years upon conviction.

