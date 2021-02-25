Continued cooperation with Bersatu, Perikatan: MIC to discuss with BN, says party’s deputy chief

MIC deputy president Datuk M. Saravanan said currently, no decision had been made yet on the matter. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — MIC will discuss with Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders, on whether to continue or severe its cooperation with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), in facing the 15th General Election (GE15).

Its deputy president, Datuk M. Saravanan said currently, no decision had been made yet on the matter.

“We will be watching the developments. So far, we have not discussed this at the BN level, but we will do so soon as a member of BN.

“Even before this, we have been supporting Perikatan Nasional on the ticket of being part of BN,” he said at a news conference after attending the “Penjana Kerjaya” carnival, held virtually, today.

Saravanan was asked to comment on media reports claiming that Umno leaders have decided not to cooperate with Bersatu and PN in GE15, quoting party sources after a meeting involving Umno leaders in Janda Baik, Pahang last Friday. — Bernama