Another big drug bust in Kelantan, 101kg of syabu worth RM3.6 million seized

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat (centre) with his officers showing a total of 101 kilograms (kg) of syabu drugs worth RM3.6 million seized in a raid in Kampung Lubuk Gong Pasir Mas, at a press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters, Feb 25, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Feb 25 — Police seized 101 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu (methamphetamine) worth RM3.6 million which were hidden in a pile of garbage behind a dilapidated house in Kampung Lubuk Gong, Pasir Mas, yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said a team from the Bukit Aman Serious Crimes Investigation Division found four black bags among the garbage in a raid at 10.30 pm.

‘‘We believe they were deliberately placed there by the syndicate to dupe us.

‘‘There were transparent plastic packets in the bags containing lumps of crystals believed to be syabu,’’ he told a media conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Commenting further, Shafien, however, said no arrests were made and that the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He said this latest seizure was the third this month relating to the smuggling of syabu in the state, involving a total haul of 610 kg worth RM24 million.

Prior to this, the biggest seizure involved 402 kg worth RM16.1 million on Feb 8 while 107 kg was seized on February 22 (RM4.2 million).

Shafien said the large seizures showed that drug distribution syndicates were still carrying out their activities despite the tight surveillance by the authorities especially along the Kelantan-Thailand border.

‘‘Apparently, the drug syndicates are testing the border security despite knowing that many roadblocks are being put up during the Movement Control Order.

‘‘But we have intelligence teams and always receive information on this activity. We are also now identifying several syndicates which we believe are involved in distributing drugs, ‘‘he said. — Bernama