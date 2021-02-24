PM Muhyiddin says taking Covid-19 vaccine jab a pleasant experience

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin poses for the cameras after receiving his jab during the launch of the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme in Putrajaya February 24, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 24 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today gave his thumbs-up to the Covid-19 vaccination process, after taking his first jab to roll out the national immunisation programme.

“I did not feel anything at all. It was all over before I realised it; just like a normal injection. Don’t worry, come forward anytime,” he said at a ceremony aired live on local television.

He expressed his gratitude for the vaccination, saying it is safe and effective.

As such, he urged Malaysians and foreigners staying in the country to sign up for the immunisation programme via the MySejahtera application.

“So, be confident in and trust that the efforts made by this government are to ensure that we can break the Covid-19 chain of infection. InsyaAllah, we will succeed. — Bernama