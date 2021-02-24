Mohd Daud Bakar named FT Islamic council chairman

Datuk Dr Mohd Daud Bakar is also president of the International Islamic University Malaysia. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) president Datuk Dr Mohd Daud Bakar has been appointed chairman of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) effective Feb 10.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al Bakri in a statement today said the appointment along with 21 new MAIWP members, was made with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Zulkifli handed over the letter of appointment at the Putrajaya Islamic Complex yesterday.

He said, Mohd Daud who is also chairman of the Syariah Advisory Council of Bank Negara Malaysia is an Islamic finance scholar, as well as a syariah board member of various global financial institutions.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) director-general Datuk Abdul Aziz Jusoh has been appointed deputy chairman of MAIWP.

Zulkifli said in line with the provisions of the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) Act 1993 (Act 505), a total of five ex-officio members were also appointed.

They are Prime Minister's Department Senior Deputy Secretary-General Datuk Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan representing the Chief Secretary to the Government; Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun; Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin representing the Inspector-General of Police; Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Dr Luqman Abdullah; and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah.

Six MAIWP members were also reappointed, namely Tan Sri Dr Abdul Aziz Rahman, Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim, Datuk Anwari Suri, Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Shamrahayu Ab Aziz and Prof Dr Engku Rabiah Adawiah Engku Ali.

Several scholars and experts in various fields have also been appointed, including Tan Sri Dr Sulaiman Mahbob, Datuk Rameli Musa, Datuk Dr Mohd Ghazali Md Noor, Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir and Datuk Abdul Rahman Putra Taha.

Others are Dr Yusri Mohamad, Dr Mohd Farid Ravi Abdullah, Zainal Abidin Shaikh Zakaria and Prof Dr Mohd Roslan Mohd Nor.

Zulkifli said Department of Federal Territory Islamic Affairs (JAWI) director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail was appointed secretary of MAIWP. — Bernama