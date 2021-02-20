Communications minister: Criticism, mocking of science teacher on DidikTV is cyberbullying

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference after the closing ceremony of the first Asean Digital Ministers Meeting in Kuala Lumpur January 21, 2021. ― Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUANTAN, Feb 20 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today that the criticism and mocking of a teacher’s Science lesson in English on educational television channel DidikTV recently is cyberbullying.

He said the people should take into account that the teacher was not a professional actor and may never have undergone training before the recording was made.

“She should not be criticised for doing her job as an educator... I also think that the Ministry of Education (MOE) should not be treated (criticised) like that because this is a new thing and of course there are weaknesses here and there.

“These weaknesses need to be addressed to ensure its content will be improved from time to time,” he told a press conference after handing over donations to the Parent-Teacher Association of schools in Indera Mahkota parliamentary constituency here today.

Saifuddin said the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) was ready to offer assistance to the MOE in the preparation of DidikTV content, as the ministry through the National Film Development Corporation (FINAS) had the expertise in filming. — Bernama