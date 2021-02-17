Malaysian Employers Federation: National immunisation programme’s rollout will help restore investor confidence

MEF executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan said with the Covid-19 immunisation programme, there should be an improvement in domestic and foreign investments, bringing a positive impact on the country’s economy. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The rollout of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will help restore confidence among investors to maintain high-impact investments in Malaysia, according to Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan.

He said with this programme, there should be an improvement in domestic and foreign investments, bringing a positive impact on the country’s economy.

“It is hoped that the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will also rebuild the confidence of Malaysian consumers to start spending to stimulate economic growth for the local market,” he told Bernama.

Shamsuddin said employers and the public had an important role to play in ensuring the upcoming immunisation programme proceed smoothly.

“MEF hopes that all those living in Malaysia, including registered and unregistered foreigners as well as political asylum-seekers, can benefit from the programme,” he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launched the handbook on the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, which is expected to be rolled out on Feb 26 following the delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine scheduled for Feb 21.

The immunisation programme will be carried out in three phases — the first phase from Feb 26 to April 2021, the second phase from April to August 2021, and the third phase from May 2021 to February 2022.

Meanwhile, Shamsuddin said since the movement control order began in March last year, more than 32,000 businesses had been shuttered and more than 100,000 workers lost their source of income.

Therefore, he expressed hope that the National Employment Council would be able to implement a proactive policy that could assist private sector employers to open up more job opportunities. — Bernama