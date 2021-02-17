Health Ministry confirms 2,998 new Covid-19 cases, total deaths surpass 1,000

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during his daily press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya February 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Malaysia recorded 2,998 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with Selangor still accounting for the highest number of infections nationwide.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said that 22 more people died from the coronavirus, beating the past record of 21 on February 2.

With the latest tally, Malaysia’s Covid-19 fatalities now total 1,005.

All who died today were Malaysians. Their ages were between 41 and 100, and the majority had a history of chronic health conditions, according to the ministy’s statement.

Dr Noor Hisham said there are currently 231 patients in the intensive care unit with 115 requiring ventilator support.

A total of 5,709 patients were discharged today, raising the total recoveries to 229,762 or 84.4 per cent of all cases.

Selangor recorded 1,382 new Covid-19 cases today, with Johor second at 436 and Negri Sembilan in third at 233.

In a statement, Dr Noor Hisham said 103 of today’s cases came from clusters in lock-ups and prisons.

He listed them as: Tembok Pengkalan Chepa cluster (48 cases), Tembok Bendera cluster (22 cases), Tembok Tapah cluster (12 cases), Penjara Seberang Perai Cluster (seven cases), Penjara Sungai Jelok cluster (seven cases), Tembok Sungai Udang cluster (four cases), Penjara Kepayan cluster (one case), Tembok Mempaga cluster (one case) and Matambai cluster (one case).