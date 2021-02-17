Former Sabah minister urges swift action on family allegedly flouting turtle eggs as part of CNY reunion dinner

Turtle eggs were served during a Chinese New Year reunion dinner, believed to be in Beluran. — Picture via social media

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 17 — Former Sabah tourism, culture and environment minister Datuk Christina Liew has urged the authorities to follow through with their investigations into a controversial dinner with turtle eggs allegedly hosted by the brother of a former assemblyman.

The former deputy chief minister said the Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) must trace the culprits responsible for the turtle eggs that were photographed on the dining table during a Chinese New Year reunion dinner, believed to be in Beluran.

“To deter would-be perpetrators, the department’s investigation must lead to prosecution and conviction of the alleged offender. No one is above the law.

“I am utterly disappointed that some citizens have absolutely no respect for the law against the possession and consumption of turtle eggs in Sabah,” said Liew.

She said that the state must show it is serious about stopping the consumption of the endangered animal by introducing stricter enforcement and penalties.

Last Sunday, photos of a family dinner surfaced on social media featuring seafood and turtle eggs.

Claims on social media also alleged that the dinner was held by a former state assemblyman’s family from the east coast in Beluran.

SWD director Augustine Tuuga was quoted as saying that the department was taking it upon itself to investigate the matter although no one has come forward to lodge an official report on the incident.

Tuuga urged anyone with information and proof that could lead to a prosecution to come forward and assist the probe.

In Sabah, turtles are a protected species under the state’s Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 legislation, and it is an offence to possess the animals or their products (shell, meat and eggs).

Offenders can be fined RM50,000 or jailed for five years, or both, upon conviction.

Liew, who is also Tawau MP and Api Api assemblyman, said that without law enforcement, all government and private sector conservation efforts to maintain turtle populations would be in vain.

Angered and disappointed, conservationists like Friends of Sea Turtles Education & Research (FOSTER) president Alexander Yee also urged the authorities to run a full investigation in order not to jeopardise long-term plans for the endangered species in the state.

“It should not be a problem as pictures have been circulating and everyone knows who the person that posted the photos is.

“It’s all over and on Facebook, surely they can easily call the alleged perpetrator so there shouldn’t be any excuse, right? Unless they are concerned about the person’s background?” Yee said.

He said that despite years of effort, the public have shown blatant disregard for the law as the consumption, sale and smuggling of turtle eggs were still rampant.

“The authorities blamed smugglers, but now with all international borders closed, the movement control order imposed and restrictions in other neighbouring countries, how are the eggs supplies coming in?” he said.

“I have spent 10 years on turtle conservation efforts and these things are still happening. I hope the Sabah Wildlife Department will take action and bring the culprits to justice,” he said.

This is not the first time the consumption of turtle eggs has made news.

In 2015, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri was implicated in a dinner held by Umno Beluran division chief Datuk James Ratib where turtle eggs was served. The then Beluran District Officer Suhaili Riman was also present.

Ismail Sabri denied eating the eggs, and the restaurant where the dinner was held was fined and ordered to shut temporarily, but no one was charged for personal consumption.