Internet boost, more govt services online, Mustapa says ahead of digital economy blueprint launch this Friday

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed attends a session on ‘MyDigital – Blueprint Ekonomi Digital Malaysia’, February 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — One of the things Malaysians can look forward to soon will be better internet connectivity nationwide, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said tonight in a teaser for the official launch of the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) this Friday.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of economic affairs said MyDigital aims to improve the infrastructure needed to expand internet access, and subsequently increase education and job opportunities.

“One of our aims is to make sure that one day every Malaysian citizen will have access to online learning.

“For the public, we also predict that it will create thousands of quality, high-paying jobs, and if we speak about jobs, we also have to look at our curriculums,” he said in an interview with Berita RTM tonight.

Mustapa added that the initiative also aims to take more government services online, increasing the services’ speed and productivity.

According to Mustapa, MyDigital will be building on the successes of other initiatives to improve Malaysia’s digital economy, such as the Multimedia Super Corridor (MSC) that was launched in 1996, providing incentives to multimedia-related businesses.

Further details of MyDigital will be outlined by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in the February 18 launch.

Muhyiddin will also be chairing the Digital Economy Council which has been tasked with planning, implementing and monitoring the MyDigital initiative.

The initiative comes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has pushed many daily activities including business and education, to take their operations online.