Retiree in Johor loses RM3.8m to online scam

JOHOR BARU, Feb 15 — A 78-year-old man here was cheated of RM3.81 million after he fell for a grant aid scam using the International Monetary Fund (IMF) name through social media.

According to the police, he sent the money in 64 transactions to 10 bank accounts from July to December last year.

Johor Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Salleh Abdullah said the man believed he was cheated after he failed to secure the IMF aid grant as promised.

He said the man was also told that the aid grant offer had expired and he needed to make a new application.

“Following that, a police report was lodged at the Tampoi police station under the Johor Baru North police district near here.

“The police have initiated an investigation paper under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating which if convicted, could carry a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping and fine,” said Mohd Salleh in a statement issued here today.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim was earlier acquainted with an individual known as “Freddie Khoo” on Facebook back in July last year.

The suspect then offered the IMF Assistance Grant worth US$150,000 (RM605,000) to the victim.

The victim was contacted through a voice call on WhatsApp.

Mohd Salleh advised the public to be more careful and wary of such offers.

He urged the public to always conduct checks of the background of the individual they are dealing with, including obtaining more information with relevant parties such as Bank Negara on the existence of such aid grants that have been offered.