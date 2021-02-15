Labour Court in Sarawak records over RM2.5m in labour claims in 2020

Sarawak Labour Department director Awang Raduan Awang Omar said the department had managed to collect RM 453,000 in compounds in 2020. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Feb 15 — The Labour Court in Sarawak recorded more than RM2.5 million in labour claims made by complainants for the whole of last year, said Sarawak Labour department director Awang Raduan Awang Omar.

He revealed that out of that amount, claims that had been issued orders by the Labour Court totalled almost RM2.4 million.

“As a department under the Ministry of Human Resources which enforces all labour-related laws, Labour department Sarawak has successfully handled all labour claims cases by complainants.

“Investigation papers were also opened and Sarawak Labour department managed to collect a total of RM 453,000 in compounds in 2020,” he said in a statement.

He also said that for 2020, the department had handled a total of 375 labour complaints while its offices throughout Sarawak received a total 28,077 customer visits while also handling 38,460 telephone calls and emails received from the public.

On another matter, Awang Raduan reminded all employers operating in Sarawak about their obligation to register their workplaces with Labour department.

He warned that any employer who fails to do so may be fined not exceeding RM 10,000 if convicted.

He also said operations will be intensified under Section 119 Sarawak Labour Ordinance regarding the employment of non-resident employees without valid license issued by Sarawak Labour department.

He pointed out any employer involved in hiring non-resident employees without a valid license will be compounded and harsher action will be taken for repeat offences.

If convicted of an offense under Section 130L, Sarawak Labour Ordinance (Cap. 76), the employer will be fined not more than RM10,000 or six-months imprisonment or both.

He revealed that for the application of Letter of Approval in Principle (AP) to employ non-resident employees, the department has received a total of 797 applications from employers in 2020.

He added the department last year also recorded 2,169 applications for new / replacement license applications for non-resident employees and 7,681 applications for non-resident employee renewal licenses.

The department also handled the assessment of non-fatal and fatal workers’ compensation cases for non-resident employees, which comprised 274 assessments for non-fatal cases and 45 fatal case assessments as of December last year.

According to Awang Raduan again, the department remains optimistic in ensuring the rights and welfare of workers in the Sarawak in particular are protected.

As such, he said various labour-related law enforcement activities have been planned throughout 2021.

“Employers in the private sector must abide by labour-related laws and strict action will be taken if they did not adhere and are negligent in safeguarding the welfare of employees,” he said. — Borneo Post Online