Sarawak Health Dept: Construction workers’ camp in Subis has sub-cluster of 93 positive Covid-19 cases

KUCHING, Feb 14 — The state Health Department has declared a workers camp of a construction site in Subis district, Miri Division, as a sub-cluster of Pasai Siong cluster in Sibu district.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today said 60 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from sub-cluster Kem Tangap today.

The committee said the 60 positive cases consisted of 36 locals and 24 Indonesian nationals.

It said 33 cases, consisting of 10 locals and 23 Indonesians, were reported yesterday from the sub-cluster.

“As at 12 noon today, a total of 330 individuals have been screened for Covid-19,” the committee said in a statement.

The committee said 235 individuals have tested negative while the outcome of the test on two other individuals is pending.

“The index case of this sub-cluster is Case 4,797 who was detected through the screening of individuals with symptoms of the Covid-19 infection on January 31.

The index case has a history of travelling to the Song district where he met a third-generation positive case linked to the Pasai Siong cluster.

Sarawak recorded 161 new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the total to 6,586.

Apart from Subis with 60 cases, Sibu registered 45 cases, Bintulu (16), Kapit (15), Samarahan (12), Miri (5), Julau (2) and Kuching, Sri Aman, Saratok, Pakan, Beluru and Kanowit, with one each.

The committee said the state recorded three more deaths — all from Sibu — today, bringing the total number of deaths to 61.

It said the three have a history of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart problems.