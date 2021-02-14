PM Muhyiddin to announce Malaysia’s Covid-19 vaccine playbook on Tuesday

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will launch the National Covid-19 Immunisation Plan. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will launch the National Covid-19 Immunisation Plan on Tuesday, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

The committee said the plan will include details of Malaysia’s vaccine procurement strategy as well as the implementation of the national vaccination programme against Covid-19.

“Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be launching the immunisation plan handbook on 16 Feb 2021, at 9:30am,” the JKJAV said on Twitter.

The committee also reiterated that the registration to participate in the vaccination programme will be through the MySejahtera app.

Muhyiddin will simultaneously launch a dedicated JKJAV website for those unable to access the MySejahtera app to register their interest.

Last week, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin disclosed that Muhyiddin would be the first recipient of the Pfizer-Biontech Covid-19 vaccine in Malaysia once this was approved for local deployment.

Khairy said this was among steps to foster confidence in the safety of Covid-19 vaccines in the country.

The government has said the vaccination programme will involve three phases beginning in March, with the target of vaccinating 80 per cent of the population against Covid-19.

Khairy also disclosed last week that the government has decided to offer Covid-19 vaccines to all in the country, including both documented and undocumented migrants.