Cops to record Annuar Musa’s statement over SOP violation claims

An image showing Tan Sri Annuar Musa having a meal with several other individuals seated at the same table during an urban farming programme in Cheras yesterday has gone viral on social media. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Police will record a statement from Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa over claims that he had violated movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedures.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said Annuar will be called in very soon.

“His (Annuar) statement will be recorded following a report lodged in Cheras today,” he told Bernama.

