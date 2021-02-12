Educational TV channel DidikTV KPM to begin Feb 17

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will launch the new channel at 8am on the first day of its broadcast. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 12 —The Ministry of Education (MOE) will introduce a special terrestrial Education TV channel known as DidikTV KPM starting Feb 17.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be launching the Education TV channel at 8 am on the first day of its broadcast.

MOE in a statement today said DidikTV KPM could be viewed via channel 107 on MYTV, 147 on ASTRO and ntv7 on TV UNIFI from 7 am until midnight every day.

It said for the Integrated Digital TV (iDTV) set which uses an antenna, the search of the KPM DidikTV channel can be done through automatic tuning, read the statement.

The ministry said the setting up of the special channel was an effort by the ministry to increase access to quality education for students nationwide.

It said the channel would air specially designed programmes based on the MOE’s curriculum and co-curriculum, aside from news on education, edutainment programmes, student-generated content as well as relevant international programmes.

MOE said the DidikTV KPM channel was a platform for empowering the culture of knowledge, nurturing good values and creating an informed society.

In addition to DidikTV KPM channel, the ministry also provided an 11-hour educational TV programme on TV Okey RTM, Tutor TV ASTRO and [email protected], it said. — Bernama