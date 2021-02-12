Annuar Musa, Umno leaders deny ‘secret’ Umno bank account

Umno MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa told off allies from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia against hurling such accusations against Umno. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Umno MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa has joined his party colleagues in denying the existence of an alleged secret bank account for Umno, saying he is unaware of such a thing in his 20 years as party supreme council member.

He also told off allies from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia against hurling such accusations against Umno.

“Umno private account? Bersatu leaders and other parties should not issue accusatory statements. It does not bring any benefits.

“I have been a member of Umno Supreme Council for more than 20 years. Umno has never decided to open a secret/confidential account. Only God knows,” he posted on his Twitter account today.

This comes as Bersatu supreme council member Dr Muhammad Faiz Na’aman earlier this week urged for the Registrar of Societies to investigate a so-called unaudited bank account in violation of the Societies Act, following a claim made in court.

Malaysiakini also reported yesterday Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan saying he has no knowledge about such an account.

The online portal also reported other Umno members such as Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin and Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz saying the same thing.

In a separate report, Malaysiakini quoted Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan saying that past leadesr of the party may instead have information about the private account.

Going back to 1988, Shahril said that former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad might know something since the latter was the president of Umno when the account was opened.

“Whatever account exists since 1988, perhaps the president during 1988 can help clarify since he seems to be most enlightened about it,” Shahril reportedly said, referring to Dr Mahathir.

The so-called private account was said to be opened within the same year Dr Mahathir re-registered Umno after the party was declared as unlawful due to the existence of several unregistered branches.

Dr Mahathir reportedly in 2015 has said that political donations have been contributed to a party account and had three trustees including himself.

Earlier this week, the existence of the alleged account was revealed by prosecutors in Putrajaya’s forfeiture suit against Obyu Holdings Sdn Bhd linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Umno had claimed that the RM114.16 million cash had belonged to the party.