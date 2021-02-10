Covid-19: Immunitee is Malaysia’s first health passport accepted in Singapore

Travellers being screened by Health Ministry officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport January 24, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Malaysia’s Immunitee Health Passport has partnered with Temasek-founded Affinidi to become the country’s first health passport to be accepted in Singapore, via Affinidi’s Unifier digital credential platform.

The Immunitee Health Passport is a system designed to store personal immunisation records and vaccine data, which helps to facilitate users’ clearance at border health checkpoints, ensure data protection and security through blockchain, and verify the authenticity of Covid-19 tests and vaccines.

In a statement today, Immunitee said the Unifier platform provided interoperability, enabling the secure sharing of necessary data with the various national health check systems being put in place globally.

“Such digitally verifiable health credentials are designed to give travellers a pleasant and hassle-free experience when travelling during the pandemic and will be easily verified at Singapore airport, once the borders are reopened,” it said.

Meanwhile, its chief executive officer, Datuk Dr Nick Boden said travelling in a Covid-19 world means that travellers will be required to show proof of Covid-19 testing as well as their vaccination history.

“Immunitee can be quickly deployed and provides a single Vaccine Registry Management System that unites private and public healthcare systems while simultaneously protecting confidential patient information,” he said.

Boden said government authorities and other organisations, including national healthcare systems, immigration systems, hotels, universities and schools could only access information by scanning a secure QR code which contains all the relevant testing and vaccination information and could only be unlocked using a private “key” that belongs to the user.

He said the authorities and other organisations have no other access to any confidential information and there is no location tracking.

“Vaccines have been developed at breakneck speeds and are being supplied to governments and the private sector.

“It is important to ensure that the cold chain and vaccine management systems are in place to ensure proper traceability and authenticity,” he said.

Boden said Immunitee had worked with recognised laboratories to automatically store users’ test history and implement a secure vaccine tracking and tracing programme to ensure that the vaccine is both authentic and stored at the right temperature.

“This verification is done within the Immunitee app where the vaccine is scanned by the user before it is administered.

“Only vaccines that have been registered and tracked on the Immunitee system can be administered,” he said.

Scheduled to be launched in March this year, Immunitee would be provided as an open-source system at no charge to governments and organisations around the world, and users may download the app free of charge.

“However, premium services such as the health passport can be subscribed to within the app, should users wish to use the passport to travel.

“This will allow travel bubbles to open, negating the need to quarantine, as information will be verified electronically in the blockchain,” added Immunitee.

Those who wish for more information may visit www.immunitee.com. — Bernama