Members of special independent committee to advise Agong on Emergency revealed

A general view of Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The Prime Minister’s Department has today announced a list of members that it has appointed to be part of the Special Independent Emergency Committee 2021.

The independent special committee was set up under Section 2 of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 and will advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the ongoing Emergency and when it should end.

“The National Security Council and the Prime Minister’s Department will be secretariats for this committee,” a statement by the Prime Minister’s Department said today.

The independent special committee will be led by former chief justice Tun Arifin Zakaria, as president of the committee.

Members of the committee are:

1. Tan Sri Samsudin Osman (former chief secretary to the government)

2. Tan Sri Norian Mai (former inspector-general of police)

3. Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin (former Army chief)

4. Tan Sri Dr Mohamad Taha Arif (former Health director-general)

5. Tan Sri Dr Yahya Awang (heart surgeon)

6. Tan Sri Ter Leong Yap (president of The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia)

7. Tan Sri Dr R. Palan (Pro Chancellor of the University of Cyberjaya)

8. Datuk Salehuddin Saidin (former deputy public prosecutor)

9. Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin (Perlis mufti)

10. Datuk Dr Andrew Kiyu Dawi Usop (public health specialist)

11. Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman (former chief secretary to the state of Sabah)

12. Tan Sri Noh Omar (Tanjung Karang MP)

13. Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (Batang Lupar MP)

14. Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Beaufort MP)

15. Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (Pasir Puteh MP)

16. Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (Kulim-Bandar Baru MP)

17. Anthony Loke Siew Fook (Seremban MP)

18. Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad (Kuala Selangor MP)

On January 12, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong consented to the proclamation of a nationwide state of Emergency which is slated to end on August 1, a step taken to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.



