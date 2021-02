Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was accorded an official welcome at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta in conjunction with his two-day official visit to Indonesia, February, 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Feb 5 — Although his official visit to Indonesia was less than 24 hours, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has described it as very successful.

He was thankful because although it was a short trip, it provided many benefits to both countries.

“I feel happy because this trip can be said to be very successful,” he told a press conference at the end of his visit. — Bernama

