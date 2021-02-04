Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board contributes two tonnes of pineapples to frontliners

Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (MPIB) today contributed two tonnes of pineapples to frontline workers at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital, Kluang. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 4 — The Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (MPIB) today contributed two tonnes of pineapples to frontline workers at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital, Kluang, about 100 km from here.

MPIB chairman Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the contribution was in appreciation of the deeds and sacrifices of the frontliners in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also hoped that the contribution would, to a certain extent, be a shot in the arm for the frontliners in carrying out their duties.

“It is also a sign that we have the frontliners in our mind,” he said in a statement today.

At the same time, he also urged the public to take care of personal cleanliness and health at all times in their daily lives.

Employers or supervisors in the list of essential services allowed to operate must also ensure their employees and clients do not flout the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP), he added. — Bernama