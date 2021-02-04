Dr Noor Hisham: Johor’s Covid-19 infectivity rate of 1.18 highest in Malaysia

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on January 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― Johor has the highest daily Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) at 1.18 among all states in the country as of yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

According to the infographics shared via his Twitter account, Kuala Lumpur is the second highest at 1.12, followed by Labuan (1.11), Terengganu and Selangor at 1.10 each, Sarawak (1.03) and Pahang (1.01).

The Rt for others states remained below one, namely Perak at 0.99, Melaka (0.96), Kedah and Penang (0.93), Putrajaya (0.90), Negeri Sembilan and Sabah (0.89) , Perlis (0.82) and Kelantan (0.84).

The Rt for the whole nation stood at 1.09. ― Bernama



